Officials: 3 people found dead inside Ohio apartment

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say three people found dead inside a southwest Ohio apartment may have died of smoke inhalation.

WKEF-TV reports neighbors called police in the Dayton suburb of Huber Heights on Wednesday to report flies covering windows and bad odors coming from the apartment. The bodies of three people who police have not identified were found by officers in different rooms.

Officials say the deaths don’t appear to be suspicious. The only indications of a fire were singed window blinds on the first floor.

Neighbors told police that they hadn’t seen the residents or their cars being moved for several weeks. Neighbors said a woman, her boyfriend and a small child lived in the apartment.