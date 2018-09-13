BUSINESS DIGEST || Nurses vote on pact

Nurses vote on pact

YOUNGSTOWN

Nurses at Northside Regional Medical Center who are represented by the Youngstown General Duty Nurses Association voted Wednesday on a tentative agreement with Steward Health Care. The results of the vote were not immediately available.

Steward plans to close the hospital Sept. 20.

At a news conference last week, union representatives said they were in talks with the hospital owner but would not disclose details about the negotiations.

The nurses’ union had been in contract talks before the closure announcement. The agreement could pertain to severance packages for union members affected by the closure.

Stambaugh project

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University civil and construction engineering technology program students will work with professional consultants on the $2.5 million project that will return the steps and fa ßade of Stambaugh Auditorium to their original 1926 grandeur.

The staircase leading to the main entrance of the auditorium has been negatively impacted by 92 years of harsh winters, salt treatments, rain, sleet and sun.

Surveying and core drillings have concluded that the staircase is within five years of the end of its life. Stambaugh Auditorium, with a 2,553-seat concert hall, opened in 1926 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1984.

Summit plan OK’d

YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio Department of Education approved a corrective action plan from Summit Academy Secondary School, 2800 Shady Run Road.

In March, the ODE found the charter school non-compliant in 11 areas, citing a lack of a formal curriculum, classes taught without licensed teachers in the room, inaccurate individualized education plans for students with disabilities and lack of proper assessments and accommodations for students with disabilities. On Monday, Summit Academy Management spokesman Jeff La Rue announced that the corrective action plan had been sent and accepted by the state.

On Wednesday, an ODE spokeswoman confirmed the corrective action plan was approved.

Trump Jr. at event

SALEM

Donald J. Trump Jr. is slated to appear today at a fundraiser here for Ohio gubernatorial hopeful Mike DeWine. DeWine, the state’s attorney general, is also set to appear.

“I expect he’ll deliver some remarks to the attendees, and we appreciate his support for our campaign,” said Josh Eck, spokesman for the DeWine campaign.

The fundraiser is set for a private city residence and is by invitation only.

The general reception cost is $100, according to a flier. Supporters are expected to contribute or raise $12,500 to attend the dinner. Photos with the president’s son will cost $1,000 per person.

School phones restored

AUSTINTOWN

Austintown Schools saw its AT&T landline phone service restored Wednesday, after a nearly three-day outage caused by recent rainfall.

An AT&T representative confirmed crews solved an unspecified “hardware issue” in the township Wednesday, but could not estimate how many area residents or businesses it affected.

District Superintendent Vincent Colaluca said Wednesday parents and district staff communicated via email or in-person visits to district buildings during the outage. The district’s security system was unaffected, he added.

