New Panera Bread in Boardman opens Tuesday

BOARDMAN — Covelli Enterprises today announced it will open its newest Panera Bread location next week.

The new location, which features a drive-thru, is located on South Avenue.

A grand opening celebration next week also will mark 20 years of Panera Bread in the Mahoning Valley.

The Warren-based Covelli Enterprises is the nation's largest Panera Bread franchisee.