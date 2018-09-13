New Panera Bread in Boardman opens Tuesday


September 13, 2018 at 9:43a.m.

BOARDMAN — Covelli Enterprises today announced it will open its newest Panera Bread location next week.

The new location, which features a drive-thru, is located on South Avenue.

A grand opening celebration next week also will mark 20 years of Panera Bread in the Mahoning Valley.

The Warren-based Covelli Enterprises is the nation's largest Panera Bread franchisee.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$419000