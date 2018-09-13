New Panera Bread in Boardman opens Tuesday
BOARDMAN — Covelli Enterprises today announced it will open its newest Panera Bread location next week.
The new location, which features a drive-thru, is located on South Avenue.
A grand opening celebration next week also will mark 20 years of Panera Bread in the Mahoning Valley.
The Warren-based Covelli Enterprises is the nation's largest Panera Bread franchisee.
