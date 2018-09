Mill Creek Park roads closed about six hours Sunday for race

YOUNGSTOWN — These roads in Mill Creek Park will be closed to vehicular traffic as well as cyclists and pedestrians from approximately 6 a.m. until noon on Sunday for the Green Cathedral Half Marathon/5K:

Bears Den, Cross, New Cross, Lily Pond, West, West Glacier, Memorial Hill, East Park, Valley, Chestnut Hill, High, West Cohasset and Robinson Hill drives and Slippery Rock Bridge.