Mercy Health aims to move nursing program to Bowling Green State University
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
Mercy Health has signed a letter of intent with Bowling Green State University to move the hospital system’s Mercy College of Ohio at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to the northwest Ohio university.
According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, the move is being made to address a statewide shortage of nurses and increase education opportunities.
Besides St. Elizabeth Youngstown, Mercy Health operates St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and St. Joseph Warren Hospital.
