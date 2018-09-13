Mahoning grand jury indicts serial rapist, man charged with stabbing daughter
YOUNGSTOWN — A Mahoning County grand jury today indicted a man charged with serial rape and another for killing his daughter.
Shawn Wendling, 37, of Infirmary Road, Ravenna, faces two first-degree felony counts of rape, two first-degree felony counts of kidnapping, one first-degree felony count of aggravated robbery and one second-degree felony count of felonious assault.
Wendling is accused of raping and robbing a 30-year-old female jogger in Poland Township Park on Sept. 4, according to the indictment.
Marc Flora of Campbell, 29, faces two counts of aggravated murder and one count of murder in connection with the stabbing death of his 1-year-old daughter, Jane.
For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
