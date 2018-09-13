Mahoning grand jury indicts Austintown man in his daughter's death
YOUNGSTOWN — A Mahoning County grand jury today indicted an Austintown man who is accused of killing his 4-month-old daughter last week.
Christian A. Sumpter, 24, of North Roanoke Avenue, faces felony counts of aggravated murder, murder and endangering children, according to the indictment.
Sumpter’s daughter, 4-month-old Adaleah Sumpter, died from blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.
According to 911 reports, the girl fell and struck her head while in Sumpter’s care on Sept. 3. Austintown police later investigated suspicions the infant was dropped on purpose.
Sumpter remains in the county jail after his arrest on an unrelated felonious-assault charge.
