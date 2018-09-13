MADE THE LIST

A partial list of winners of the second phase includes:

Apportis LLC, Dublin, Ohio: For an integrated platform that allows patients to connect electronically to licensed health care professionals and opioid-addiction resources.

Brave Technology Coop, Vancouver, Canada: For an online platform, including a mobile app, for remote supervision of people who use drugs in isolation.

Innovative Health Solutions, Versailles, Ind.: For a device that using electrical nerve stimulation behind a patient’s ear to address symptoms of opioid withdrawal.

InteraSolutions, Orem, Utah: For an opioid-risk assessment screening app that identifies patients with risk factors for opioid abuse.

Prapela, Inc., Concord, Mass.: For a specially designed vibrating pad to help treat opioid-exposed newborns with postnatal drug withdrawal syndrome.

Relink.org, Aurora, Ohio: For a website that enables people struggling with addiction to find recovery service providers and related database development and pilot studies.

University of Akron: For a specially designed glove that will change color upon a first- responder’s contact with an opioid.

University Hospitals, Cleveland: For a computer-aided dispatch technology for opioid surveillance and tracking in real-time.

University of Wisconsin-Madison: For a smartphone app that uses a suite of tools to increase patient’s coping ability, recovery motivation and emotional support to prevent relapse of opioid abuse.

Source: Associated Press