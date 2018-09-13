John Mellencamp to bring concert tour to Stambaugh Auditorium

YOUNGSTOWN — John Mellencamp will return to Youngstown for a concert on Feb. 19 at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Tickets range from $47 to $134 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 21 at stambaughauditorium.com, by phone at 330-259-0555 and at the venue box office, 1000 Fifth Ave.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is scheduled to be in Youngstown next week for the opening of his art exhibition at the Butler Institute of American Art.

The concert will be Mellencamp’s second in recent memory, as he performed at the Canfield Fair in 2017. The rocker also played at Covelli Centre in 2006, and was also in the Mahoning Valley in 2013 for another art exhibit at the Butler’s Trumbull branch.

The artist’s upcoming tour will coincide with the November release of his next album, to be titled “Other People’s Stuff.” Every ticket purchased online will include a physical copy of the new album. For information, go to mellencamp.com.

The Stambaugh concert will start at 8 p.m. and there will be no opening act.

Mellencamp has produced numerous hits in his long career, including “Jack and Diane,” “Small Town,” “Pink Houses,” “Authority Song” and “Cherry Bomb.”