JJC's Brotherhood Council students help ROTC adorn Wick Ave. bridge with flags

YOUNGSTOWN

The Wick Avenue bridge over Interstate 680 is the latest to be adorned with flags to commemorate veterans, but for five young men, those flags represent something more.

Five students in the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center’s Brotherhood Council worked alongside members of Youngstown State University’s ROTC program to affix the flags to the fencing along the sides of the bridge.

Judge Theresa Dellick said for those students, it represents an investment in the community.

“If we make them do things for the community, they become the community,” Judge Dellick said.

A bridge dedication ceremony Thursday at the Carl A. Nunziato Veterans Resource Center on YSU’s campus recognized the efforts of the young men.

