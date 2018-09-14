Jamey Sprankle sentenced again for raping a child
WARREN
Jamey L. Sprankle, 46, of Union Street Southwest, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to raping, molesting and photographing a young girl for about six months starting in August 2017.
“It’s a horrible crime, probably one of the worst crimes that can happen to a child,” said Diane Barber, an assistant Trumbull County prosecutor. “The girl will have years of therapy ahead of her. She’s been severely traumatized.”
Barber said it’s fortunate that Sprankle’s plea means the girl will not have to testify.
Sprankle served about nine years in prison starting in 2005 for raping another young Trumbull County girl.
Read more about him inFriday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
