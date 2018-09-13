Additional victim in South Side child-porn case

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Brownlee Woods man faces accusations that he coerced two minor victims to engage in sexual conduct, which he recorded and then shared, according to an indictment filed Wednesday in federal court.

Daniel Fleischer, 36, faces charges of receipt and distribution of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, possession of child pornography and two counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Wednesday’s indictment superseded an earlier indictment that only had one count of sexual exploitation of children and listed only one minor victim.

In March, Fleischer’s Weston Avenue home was the site of a raid by agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

He told investigators he viewed “hundreds of child pornography images” depicting prepubescent boys and girls, according to an affidavit filed in federal court.

Fleischer used Kik, a smartphone messaging app, to receive, distribute and possess child pornography, the affidavit said.

Investigators found several images and videos of children engaged in sexual conduct on USB drives found in Flesicher’s home.

Law enforcement became aware of Fleischer in December when a New York man told police he traded child pornography with a group of people over Kik.