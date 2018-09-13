Comprehensive Logistics among fastest-growing companies in U.S.

By Jordyn Grzelewski

YOUNGSTOWN

Locally based Comprehensive Logistics Inc. ranks among the fastest-growing companies in the country.

That’s according to Inc. 5000 magazine, which recently released its 37th annual ranking of America’s 5,000 fastest-growing private companies.

Comprehensive Logistics, a third-party logistics provider that counts manufacturing companies such as General Motors among its clients, has made the list for three consecutive years.

In a news release, CLI attributed its growth to “a relentless focus on providing lean, responsive, and transparent operations” to its “diverse manufacturing customer base.”

“Our business is driven by the highly talented and experienced people of CLI,” said CEO Brad Constantini in a statement. “As a value-added service provider, we must earn our customer’s confidence each and every day through flawless execution. The persistent drive for continuous improvement is the mantra of our company’s culture.”

With a 3-year average growth rate of 66 percent, CLI ranked at No. 4,697 on the list, according to Inc. 5000. Its company profile in the magazine reports CLI’s revenue totaled $173.5 million in 2017 and that it employs nearly 2,400 people.

CLI was the only Mahoning Valley company to make the list.

Sharon, Pa.-based Synergy Comp Insurance Co. ranked No. 4,883 with 3-year average growth of 61 percent.

In Ohio, 147 companies made the list, with Trupet, a Milford-based retail company, topping the Ohio rankings. Its 6,754 percent 3-year average growth rate placed it at 39th overall.

SwanLeap, a Madison, Wis.-based logistics and transportation company, topped the overall list with 3-year average growth of 75,661 percent.

Comprehensive Logistics manages more than 5 million square feet of warehouse space and has employees in 12 states and Canada, according to a news release. CLI said its clients include “North America’s top automotive OEMs [Original Equipment Manufacturers], agricultural OEMs, heavy-duty truck OEMs and Tier-1 manufacturing suppliers.”

Comprehensive Logistics, which incorporated in 1995, is headquartered on Belmont Avenue.