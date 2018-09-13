IGS announces new natural-gas rate for Youngstown customers

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown officials announced they have established with IGS Energy a 12-month fixed-rate of $3.34 per thousand cubic feet for natural gas for program members.

The new rate will run through the October 2019 billing cycle. Residents and small commercial customers can expect a letter from IGS Energy to arrive on or about Monday.

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown said, “This is the lowest rate in the history of our program and, as before, our program has no early termination fee.”

New customers to the program can contact IGS Energy at 877-353-0162.