IGS announces new natural-gas rate for Youngstown customers
YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown officials announced they have established with IGS Energy a 12-month fixed-rate of $3.34 per thousand cubic feet for natural gas for program members.
The new rate will run through the October 2019 billing cycle. Residents and small commercial customers can expect a letter from IGS Energy to arrive on or about Monday.
Mayor Jamael Tito Brown said, “This is the lowest rate in the history of our program and, as before, our program has no early termination fee.”
New customers to the program can contact IGS Energy at 877-353-0162.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 24, 2016 1:02 p.m.
Newton Township residents urged to select natural-gas supplier
- February 18, 2017 9:21 p.m.
Power struggle rises over Valley
- September 9, 2018 12:02 a.m.
LIMELIGHTS | RECOGNITION
- September 9, 2016 midnight
BUSINESS DIGEST ||
- October 29, 2017 12:07 a.m.
Tips to conserve, save on energy
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.