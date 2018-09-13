HURRICANE FLORENCE | Tropical bands from Florence begin lashing Carolinas

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The outer bands of wind and rain from a weakened but still lethal Hurricane Florence began lashing North Carolina today as the monster storm moved in for a prolonged and potentially catastrophic stay along the Southeast coast that could drench the homes of as many as 10 million people.

Florence's winds had dropped from a peak of 140 mph to 105 mph by midmorning, reducing the hurricane from a Category 4 to a Category 2. But forecasters warned that the widening storm – and its likelihood of lingering around the coast day after day – will bring seawater surging onto land and torrential downpours.

"It truly is really about the whole size of this storm," National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham said. "The larger and the slower the storm is, the greater the threat and the impact – and we have that."

As of 11 a.m. EDT, Florence was centered about 145 miles southeast of Wilmington, its forward movement slowed to 10 mph. Hurricane-force winds extended 80 miles from its center, and tropical-storm-force winds up to 195 miles.

Forecasters said Florence's eye could come ashore early Friday around the North Carolina-South Carolina line. Then it is likely to hover along the coast Saturday, pushing up to 13 feet of storm surge and unloading water on both states.

At Nags Head on North Carolina's Hatteras Island, only a few people remained to take photos of angry waves topped with white froth. The power remained on despite gusty winds.