Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations begin

YOUNGSTOWN

The flags of 22 nations including the United States parade across the rotunda of the Mahoning County Courthouse as Youngstown State University kicked off its Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations.

Keynote speaker Adriana De Los Santos, an animal keeper and trainer at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, spoke about growing up living in two worlds on Youngstown’s West Side as a child of Mexican immigrants.

“We are better people when we embrace what makes us different, and learn we aren’t had different after all,” De Los Santos said.

Other speakers included Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown and YSU President Jim Tressel, both of whom stressed the importance of diversity and learning about other cultures.

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations will continue with events sponsored by the university throughout the next month.