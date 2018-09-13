High court issues stay on Hundley execution

Staff report

COLUMBUS

The Ohio Supreme Court ordered a stay on the execution of Lance Hundley while his appeal remains pending.

Judge Maureen A. Sweeney of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court sentenced Hundley to death after a jury convicted him in the November 2015 beating and strangulation death of Erika Huff.

Hundley, 48, of Warren, was set to be executed Nov. 6.

In addition to the aggravated-murder charge that resulted from Huff’s killing, the jury convicted Hundley of the attempted murder of Huff’s mother, and aggravated arson for trying to burn his victims and Huff’s Cleveland Street home.

Huff was confined to a wheelchair, and her mother arrived at the home after Huff’s medical alarm went off.

Hundley’s case qualified for the death penalty because he tried to kill two people in the same course of conduct.

All defendants sentenced to death in Ohio have an automatic right to appeal their case to the high court. Hundley filed a notice of appeal in June shortly after Judge Sweeney imposed the death penalty.