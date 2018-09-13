Final South Side Summer Experience gathering is Friday


September 13, 2018 at 10:05a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The final South Side Summer Experience family-friendly event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the corner of Brooklyn Avenue and Southern Boulevard.

There will be a fish fry, video game truck, music provide by IRA Cross, a bounce house, a library pop-up van and other events.

