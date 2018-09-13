Final South Side Summer Experience gathering is Friday
YOUNGSTOWN — The final South Side Summer Experience family-friendly event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the corner of Brooklyn Avenue and Southern Boulevard.
There will be a fish fry, video game truck, music provide by IRA Cross, a bounce house, a library pop-up van and other events.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 30, 2017 midnight
Destinations across the U.S. prepare for August’s ... Solar eclipse mania
- August 9, 2018 12:03 a.m.
METRO DIGEST || OH WOW! adult event
- July 20, 2017 9:55 p.m.
Families celebrate kids' accomplishments at Inspiring Minds summer program
- October 11, 2016 midnight
All-City Alumni Association event set Oct. 22
- April 8, 2017 midnight
Golden Street Singers
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.