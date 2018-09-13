Dem senator tells feds about Kavanaugh 'information'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Dianne Feinstein says she's notified federal investigators about information she received concerning Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The California Democrat says in a statement she "received information from an individual concerning the nomination."

Feinstein isn't saying who that person is or describing the information in any way. She says the person "strongly requested confidentiality, declined to come forward or press the matter further, and I have honored that decision."

Feinstein – who's on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which just finished confirmation hearings for Kavanagh – says she has "referred the matter to federal investigative authorities."

Another committee Democrat, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, says the matter has been referred to the FBI.

Republicans are pushing to confirm Kavanaugh to the court by Oct. 1, when the 2018-19 term begins.