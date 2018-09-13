Congressman Ryan to present $281K grant to Girard firefighters on Friday

GIRARD — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, will present the $281,247 Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant to the Girard Fire Department Chief Ken Bornemiss at 10 a.m. Friday at the fire station, 105 E. Liberty St.

Three additional firefighters/paramedics will be hired with the grant money.