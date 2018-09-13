Cleveland airport system expected to better air traffic flow
CLEVELAND (AP) — A new navigation system that will begin operating later this month at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is designed to improve traffic flow.
The changes are part of a Federal Aviation Administration project to improve air traffic coordination throughout the region.
The project covers airports in Cleveland and Detroit and 10 smaller airports in the area.
Cleveland.com reports the new system in Cleveland will change from ground-based navigation to more efficient satellite-based navigation.
The FAA says travelers might not see differences in flying, but it does expect an increase in on-time flights.
