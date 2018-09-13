Auditor: multiple errors in Ohio medical marijuana program

COLUMBUS (AP) — The state auditor says Ohio’s process for selecting medical marijuana grower applicants suffered from numerous errors and inconsistencies.

Republican Auditor David Yost said the Department of Commerce exceeded its legal authority when it awarded two additional licenses to cultivators, and found weaknesses in how the agency protected passwords, system folders and summary scoring sheets.



Yost, a candidate for Ohio attorney general, today called the department’s work sloppy and said Ohioans deserved better.

The Department of Commerce says while it doesn’t agree with every finding, it acknowledges there was room for improvement in the process.

Once up and running, Ohio’s new medical-marijuana program will allow people with certain medical conditions to buy and use medical marijuana on the recommendation of Ohio-licensed doctors.