AT&T hiring event

BOARDMAN

AT&T will host a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at its call center at 8089 South Ave.

The call center will hire up to 140 full-time positions.

Walk-ins are welcome, but AT&T encourages candidates to start the application process online in advance. Visit work.att.jobs/CallOhio to start an application.

Gas prices level off

YOUNGSTOWN

After recent ups and downs, gas prices in Northeast Ohio leveled off this week to an average $2.73 per gallon, AAA East Central reported.

Prices averaged $2.732 the week of Sept. 4 and $2.531 the week of Sept. 11, according to the report.

The average price in Youngstown was $2.690.

The national gas price average rose one cent, to $2.85, AAA East Central reported.

Home Savings donates

YOUNGSTOWN

Home Savings recently donated $7,500 to the St. Augustine Society Inc.

The funds will be used for general program support. One of the programs funded through the society is Cafe Augustine, inside the Newport Branch library, 3730 Market St.

“Our mission as a four- to six-month personal growth and work-readiness program is to provide personalized training, life skills and job placement for our students,” said the Rev. Edward Brienz, Cafe Augustine executive director. “We have been able to help 151 students so far.”

“We’re very proud to be able to support Cafe Augustine. It’s the perfect complement [to] our organization,” said Trish Gelsomino of Home Savings.

For information about Cafe Augustine, call 234-254-4254 or visit CafeAugustine.org.

GM recalls over 240K vehicles to fix rear brake problem

detroit

General Motors is recalling more than 240,000 vehicles, mainly in the U.S. and Canada, to fix a problem that could hamper rear brake performance.

The recall covers many GMC Terrain, Buick Lacrosse and Regal, Cadillac XTS and Chevrolet Cruze, Equinox, Volt, Impala and Bolt vehicles from 2018 and 2019. Also covered is the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu.

GM says the rear brake caliper pistons can contain trapped hydrogen gas that could make the brakes feel soft and increase the risk of a crash. GM says it’s not aware of any crashes.

US household incomes grew in ’17

WASHINGTON

The income of a median U.S. household rose for a third-straight year in 2017 as solid economic growth helped put more people into full-time jobs. But income inequality also worsened as the wealthiest Americans enjoyed even larger pay increases.

Incomes for a typical U.S. household, adjusted for inflation, rose 1.8 percent, from $60,309 in 2016 to $61,372. The proportion of Americans living in poverty also dropped for the third-straight year, to 12.3 percent from 12.7 percent.

Staff/wire reports