Animal advocates to address Warren council after chain found embedded in dog's neck

Staff report

WARREN

Animal advocates plan to address Warren City Council members at their Sept. 26 meeting about tethering laws after a dog was removed from a yard and had emergency surgery Saturday.

The dog, Zeus, was tethered by a 2-foot chain that also served as a collar and was embedded in its neck.

The dog had no shelter and was stuck in a muddy surface, according to a Facebook post by Never Muzzled.

The animal advocate group had been called to the home to give shelters to the four dogs on that property.

Never Muzzled posted on Facebook that there was no food or water for the dogs, and another dog had a chain around its neck that the group had to remove with bolt cutters.

The dog owners surrendered Zeus.

The other dogs are still at the property.

