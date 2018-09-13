Alleged domestic violence leads to Boardman arrest

BOARDMAN

Township police responded to an allegation of domestic violence Wednesday evening on Sunset Boulevard.

The victim told police that while she was driving, her husband, Fred Jordan, 54, of Youngstown, punched the right side of her head. Police noted in a report that her right eye was swollen.

The victim told police that she then stopped and exited the vehicle.

Police also spoke with Jordan, who denied punching the victim and claimed that she was “driving crazy.”

Jordan was arrested on charges of domestic violence and is scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Court tonight.