Youngstown razes East Side home used as illegal dumping site

YOUNGSTOWN — The city today demolished a vacant house on the East Side that’s been a prominent dumping location.

The property at 1568 Forest Glen Ave. was falling apart and the area is covered in debris.



Mayor Jamael Tito Brown said he is focused on removing dumping sites in the city’s neighborhoods.

