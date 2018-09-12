Trump Jr. to appear Thursday in Salem for DeWine fundraiser

SALEM — Donald J. Trump Jr. is slated to appear at a fundraiser here for Ohio gubernatorial hopeful Mike DeWine on Thursday. DeWine, the state's attorney general, is also set to appear.

“I expect he’ll deliver some remarks to the attendees, and we appreciate his support for our campaign,” said Josh Eck, spokesman for the DeWine campaign.

The fundraiser is set for a private city residence and is by invitation only.

The general reception cost is $100, according to a flier. Supporters are expected to contribute or raise $12,500 to attend the dinner. Photos with the President’s son will cost $1,000 per person.