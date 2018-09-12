Struthers completes street, sidewalk work

STRUTHERS

Struthers officials announced the completion of several street resurfacing projects during the city council meeting Wednesday.

Mayor Terry Stocker announced work on seven roads is completed as part of the city’s 2018 road resurfacing program.

The project cost $383,000, with Struthers paying $236,000 raised through the city’s 3-mill road resurfacing levy, while an Ohio Public Works Commission grant covered the remainder.

In addition to the resurfacing, the city also completed the installation of 2,800 feet of new sidewalks on the eastern side of Garfield Street, beginning at Manor Avenue toward East Wilson Street, and along the north side of East Como Street.

The new sidewalks, new catch basins, handicap ramps and resurfacing on Garfield Street cost the city about $255,000, with $164,000 coming from Ohio Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternative Grant.

