Steel Mill Identity Day is next Wednesday in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN — Local officials will gather on the steps of City Hall at 8 a.m. Sept. 19 to declare it a day of “Reclaiming our Identity.”
It is the 41st anniversary of Black Monday, when Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. closed its Campbell Works mill.
Mayor Jamael Tito Brown, members of city council and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th will present proclamations declaring the 19th a day of identity reclamation.
“It is time to begin reclaiming our identity as entrepreneurs and tell our newest story, just as loudly and repeatedly as the one before this has been told to us for so long,” a statement announcing the day reads.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 17, 2017 12:10 a.m.
What brought on steel industry's demise? Signs of trouble were there
- July 27, 2017 midnight
A new downtown bar will tap in to the pour-your-own concept
- March 2, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Film series, discussions accompany drama
- June 28, 2018 12:06 a.m.
Chamber says owners of former RG Steel mill want to keep CSX rail line active
- September 17, 2017 12:01 a.m.
40 years on, victims recall shock of Black Monday
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.