Steel Mill Identity Day is next Wednesday in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN — Local officials will gather on the steps of City Hall at 8 a.m. Sept. 19 to declare it a day of “Reclaiming our Identity.”

It is the 41st anniversary of Black Monday, when Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. closed its Campbell Works mill.

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown, members of city council and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th will present proclamations declaring the 19th a day of identity reclamation.

“It is time to begin reclaiming our identity as entrepreneurs and tell our newest story, just as loudly and repeatedly as the one before this has been told to us for so long,” a statement announcing the day reads.