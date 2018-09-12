Shooting reported

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a 29-year-old man was shot several times about 6:35 p.m. Monday while he was walking in the parking lot of a vacant Bottom Dollar store, 2649 Glenwood Ave.

The man has been uncooperative, police said. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment of leg and foot injuries.

Illegal dumping site

YOUNGSTOWN

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown will announce at a news conference this morning the demolition of an illegal dumping site at 1568 Forest Glen Ave. on the city’s East Side.

Brown also will announce a new partnership with Community Corrections Association to oversee the site’s cleanup and litter removal in the city. The partnership creates an additional crew to help “end illegal dumping” in Youngstown, the release states.

Several building and code enforcement officials are expected to attend the news conference. To report illegal dumping, contact Litter Control at 330-744-7526 or LitterControl@YoungstownOhio.gov.

Not-guilty plea

WARREN

Kaytia Harris, 26, of Robert Avenue Northwest was arraigned Tuesday on felonious assault, accused of hitting a man in the head with a piece of wood while he was fighting her boyfriend.

A not-guilty plea was entered, and bond of $15,000 was set in Warren Municipal Court.

When police responded to a Robert Avenue apartment at 10:58 a.m. Monday, they found the victim, 47, with blood on his head and shirt from a cut on his head and mouth.

The man said he was in his apartment on top of Harris’ boyfriend in a fight when Harris hit him several times in the head with the wood.

The other man in the fight said the victim invited him into the apartment to talk to him about an accusation the first man had stolen a car. Harris was taken to the Trumbull County jail.

