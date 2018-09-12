Scientists: 2 small earthquakes recorded in Pennsylvania

SHILLINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Federal officials say two small earthquakes have occurred in eastern Pennsylvania.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a 1.9 magnitude quake occurred about 3:50 a.m. today near Shillington. A 1.7 magnitude quake was then recorded about 5:45 a.m. in Mohnton.

No damage or injuries were reported in either quake.

Officials say earthquakes with a magnitude between 1.0 and 3.0 aren’t typically felt by residents.