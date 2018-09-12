Prisoner escapes from Warren police car

WARREN — A man arrested early today on a misdemeanor domestic-violence charge escaped from the back seat of a police cruiser but was recaptured not long afterward.

Tyrei M. Farley, 20, of South Street, was arraigned today in Warren Municipal Court on the domestic-violence charge, plus a felony escape charge and misdemeanor falsification charge. Not-guilty pleas were entered, and he remains in the Trumbull County jail without eligibility to make bond.

Police arrested Farley at 12:49 a.m. after his former girlfriend said he assaulted her at their South Street apartment, where she had gone to gather personal items.

Patrolman Richard Kovach transported Farley to the entrance to the county jail, where Farley maneuvered his hands, which were handcuffed behind his back, to a controller inside the back of the cruiser for the rear, passenger window.

He used it to roll down the window, then opened the door by putting his hands through the window bars and opening the door from the outside.

Police found Farley and took him back into custody a short distance away on North Park Avenue with the help from a police dog that tracked his scent.