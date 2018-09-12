Prisoner escapes from Warren police car
WARREN — A man arrested early today on a misdemeanor domestic-violence charge escaped from the back seat of a police cruiser but was recaptured not long afterward.
Tyrei M. Farley, 20, of South Street, was arraigned today in Warren Municipal Court on the domestic-violence charge, plus a felony escape charge and misdemeanor falsification charge. Not-guilty pleas were entered, and he remains in the Trumbull County jail without eligibility to make bond.
Police arrested Farley at 12:49 a.m. after his former girlfriend said he assaulted her at their South Street apartment, where she had gone to gather personal items.
Patrolman Richard Kovach transported Farley to the entrance to the county jail, where Farley maneuvered his hands, which were handcuffed behind his back, to a controller inside the back of the cruiser for the rear, passenger window.
He used it to roll down the window, then opened the door by putting his hands through the window bars and opening the door from the outside.
Police found Farley and took him back into custody a short distance away on North Park Avenue with the help from a police dog that tracked his scent.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 12, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Liberty police officers facing disciplinary action for escape of prisoner from cruiser
- September 7, 2017 midnight
Youngstown man who escaped from cruiser gets 18 months in prison
- February 13, 2018 midnight
Domestic violence, burglary charges filed
- July 17, 2017 12:01 p.m.
Woman faces charges after she reportedly breaks police cruiser window
- July 18, 2017 midnight
South Side woman arrested after damaging police cruiser
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.