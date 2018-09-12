POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

Sept. 6

Criminal damaging: A wall, a frame and a TV sustained damage in an apartment in the 1100 block of North Meridian Road.

Overdose: A victim was reportedly taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a possible drug overdose in the 4700 block of Fitzgerald Drive.

Theft: A temporary tag was removed from a vehicle in the 300 block of Victoria Road.

Possible theft: A license plate was reported lost or stolen off a car in the 3800 block of Burkey Road.

Drugs/weapon: An officer at a North Canfield-Niles Road motel charged Greg P. Witz, 30, with carrying a concealed weapon and issued him a summons charging drug abuse (marijuana) and possessing drug paraphernalia after alleging suspected marijuana, a device commonly used to grind marijuana and papers to roll marijuana were found. The Taylor, Mich., man also had a loaded .38-caliber revolver and a concealed-carry permit, but failed to immediately disclose to police that he had a weapon, as required by law, authorities further alleged.

Fight: Police answered a call pertaining to a fight among numerous people, as well as damage to property, at a state Route 46 gas station.

Sept. 7

Attempted breaking and entering: An employee with Sagittarius Communications LLC, 5380 W. Webb Road, reportedly scared away two males after an overhead garage door had been kicked in, evidently as they tried to break in.

Possible theft: A debit card and an Android phone were reported lost or stolen near Kirk Road.

Theft: Someone stole $130 and two Sony PlayStation 4 games from a home in the 3600 block of High Meadow Drive.

Sept. 8

Domestic violence: Police responded to a fight on Westchester Drive between four or five women before charging Kelly L. Weeks, 49, of Lou Ida Boulevard, Austintown, with two counts of domestic violence and one each of resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance after her niece alleged Weeks punched her mouth, knocking out a tooth, and authorities alleged Weeks threatened in the presence of officers to kill her daughter. Also, a piece of tinfoil contained a small bag with 34 over-the-counter pills, a report showed.

Theft: Emilee G. Ware, 21, of Heritage Drive, Canfield, was charged with stealing about $213 worth of women’s and children’s clothing from Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave.

Summons: After responding to a possible drug overdose near South Raccoon and Pembrook roads, officers handed a summons to Daniel S. Tickerhoof, 44, charging him with disorderly conduct. Tickerhoof, of North Raccoon Road, Austintown, was found highly intoxicated and lying along the side of the road next to an Uber vehicle he had been in, a report stated.

Theft: Money, wristwatches, credit cards and medication were missing from an apartment in the 1100 block of North Meridian Road.

Sept. 9

Arrest: Youngstown police transferred to Austintown authorities custody of Lisa A. Fox, 48, whose last known address was on Ridgelawn Avenue in Youngstown, and who was wanted on a theft-by-deception charge. Fox was accused in a quick-change scam in May at Marc’s, 4755 Mahoning Ave., resulting in a $40 loss to the grocery store.

Assault: An Ohltown Road resident was reportedly taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after having been assaulted. The victim declined to press charges, however.

Recovered property: A .380-caliber firearm was found in the 3600 block of Orchard Hill Drive before police seized the weapon for safekeeping.

Burglary: To a residence in the 30 block of North Main Street, from which money and an electronic tablet were taken.

Sept. 10

Domestic violence: Candace D. Zwick, 33, of Vollmer Drive, Austintown, was charged with the crime after her mother alleged that during a heated argument, Zwick charged toward the accuser and kicked her left arm, leaving a deep, red bruise.

Recovered property: A minibike was found after having been reported stolen at Tractor Supply Co., 6225 Mahoning Ave.

Arrest: Officers responded to a reported incident at a North Niles-Canfield Road motel, where they arrested Ceira M. Buckner, 30, of Ferndale Avenue, Youngstown. Buckner was wanted on a warrant accusing her of failing to comply with a Campbell Municipal Court order.

Theft: Someone stole about $69 worth of merchandise from Giant Eagle, 5220 Mahoning Ave.

Theft: Authorities charged Candace M. Slusher, 26, of Hunter Avenue, Niles, with theft as well as possessing drug-abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia; Chelsea R. Steiner, 26, of West Second Street, Niles, with theft; and Shawn P. Crowley, 33, also of West Second Street, Niles, with complicity to theft after about $85 worth of health and beauty products and food was stolen from Walmart. In addition, Slusher had a bag that contained a capped syringe and a cotton swab, along with a plastic cup with suspected dried heroin, a report showed.

CANFIELD

Sept. 7

Arrest: While conducting a welfare check at a West Main Street motel, police took into custody Yaisa Laboy, 33, of West Calla Road, Salem, who was wanted on Austintown and Boardman warrants charging failure to appear in court.

Sept. 8

Summons: After stopping his vehicle on East Main Street, authorities issued a summons charging Craig Morrow Jr., 35, with driving under suspension. The Ellwood City, Pa., man also was cited on a charge of traveling 52 mph in a 35-mph zone.

Sept. 9

Domestic violence: Jonathan Fernandez, 25, of Carriage Lane, Canfield, faced a charge after a neighbor reported a woman ran to the neighbor’s home and stated she was in fear for her life.