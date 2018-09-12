Ohio woman killed in crash involving police cruiser on chase

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman whose car was struck by a police officer chasing a stolen vehicle has been killed.

The Dayton Daily News reports 57-year-old Mary Taulbee, of Lebanon, died at a hospital after Tuesday evening’s crash in southwest Ohio’s Miami Township.

Officials say a Moraine police cruiser collided with Taulbee’s vehicle as it chased an 18-year-old woman in a stolen Jeep. The woman crashed the Jeep and was arrested.

Moraine police spokesman Jon Spencer wouldn’t name the officer involved in the pursuit.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Moraine police are investigating what happened before the officer struck Taulbee’s car.