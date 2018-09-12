Ohio woman killed in crash involving police cruiser on chase
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman whose car was struck by a police officer chasing a stolen vehicle has been killed.
The Dayton Daily News reports 57-year-old Mary Taulbee, of Lebanon, died at a hospital after Tuesday evening’s crash in southwest Ohio’s Miami Township.
Officials say a Moraine police cruiser collided with Taulbee’s vehicle as it chased an 18-year-old woman in a stolen Jeep. The woman crashed the Jeep and was arrested.
Moraine police spokesman Jon Spencer wouldn’t name the officer involved in the pursuit.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Moraine police are investigating what happened before the officer struck Taulbee’s car.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 28, 2016 11:48 a.m.
Driver convicted for fatal crash during SW Ohio police chase
- February 14, 2018 9:35 a.m.
Chase of stolen school bus in Ohio hits 100 mph
- August 24, 2018 7:50 p.m.
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in Ohio crash involving SUV
- February 20, 2018 8:25 a.m.
Fleeing car crashes into tree during police chase, killing 2
- August 29, 2018 10:21 a.m.
Police: 1 killed, 2 injured in crash near Dayton
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.