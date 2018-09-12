Ohio Supreme Court stays Hundley execution
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Supreme Court agreed to stay the execution of Lance Hundley while he files an appeal.
Judge Maureen A. Sweeney sentenced Hundley to death after a jury convicted him of the Nov. 2015 beating and strangulation death of Erika Huff.
He was set to be executed on Nov. 6.
The high court ordered that a date will not be set until Hundley’s appeal is processed.
