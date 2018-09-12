Ohio Supreme Court stays Hundley execution


September 12, 2018 at 9:32a.m.

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Supreme Court agreed to stay the execution of Lance Hundley while he files an appeal.

Judge Maureen A. Sweeney sentenced Hundley to death after a jury convicted him of the Nov. 2015 beating and strangulation death of Erika Huff.

He was set to be executed on Nov. 6.

The high court ordered that a date will not be set until Hundley’s appeal is processed.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$419000