Ohio Supreme Court stays Hundley execution

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Supreme Court agreed to stay the execution of Lance Hundley while he files an appeal.

Judge Maureen A. Sweeney sentenced Hundley to death after a jury convicted him of the Nov. 2015 beating and strangulation death of Erika Huff.

He was set to be executed on Nov. 6.

The high court ordered that a date will not be set until Hundley’s appeal is processed.