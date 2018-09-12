ODOT proposing another intersection change in Howland

Staff report

HOWLAND

The Ohio Department of Transportation is proposing another change to the road system in Howland, this one allowing motorists eastbound on state Route 82 to turn left toward Howland High School when they exit at East Market Street.

Currently, drivers can exit only to the right toward Warren.

Construction of this $801,500 project is expected to begin in spring 2019, unlike three proposed Howland intersection changes and a state Route 46 project discussed at Howland High School last week that are planned for 2023 through 2025.

The East Market project would add two traffic lights on East Market, also known as Warren-Sharon Road in that area. One would allow the left turns off the highway. Another would be a short distance east, where traffic divides toward either the high school or the Eastwood Mall area.

During construction, the area would be closed to traffic for up to 30 days in two locations, not necessarily at the same time, ODOT said in a news release.

ODOT is seeking comments by Oct. 9 from the public regarding the project.