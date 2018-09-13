Northside nurses ratify agreements with Steward


September 12, 2018 at 11:59p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Nurses at Northside Regional Medical Center who are represented by the Youngstown General Duty Nurses Association voted to ratify closure and separation agreements with Steward Health Care, union President Laurie Hornberger said Wednesday night.

Hornberger said the terms of the agreement prevent the union from disclosing further details.

Steward plans to close the hospital Sept. 20.

The nurses’ union had been in contract talks before the closure announcement.

