Man apologizes, gets probation for threatening cops

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Just before leaving court Tuesday, Mike Yacovone, an assistant Mahoning County prosecutor, had a pat on the back and some words for Marlin Ostrom, who was just sentenced to probation for threatening two Struthers police officers and the entire department in a Facebook Live video.

“Let’s not see each other again. How about that?” Yacovone told him.

Ostrom, 24, of Poland was sentenced by Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny in common pleas court after he pleaded guilty to two felony counts of attempted retaliation.

In July, Ostrom was stopped by Struthers police for a traffic violation, and his car was impounded. He then went on a rant on Facebook Live and threatened two officers and the department.

He was later arrested and spent 33 days in the county jail until a deal was worked out that if he apologized, he might get a lenient sentence.

The sentence Judge Pokorny handed down was recommended by Yacovone and defense attorney Brian Tareshawty, who said his client acted foolishly in making the threats.

“This is unacceptable behavior, and he realizes that,” Tareshawty said.

Tareshawty said his client was venting and upset. He was not serious when he was making the threats.

“He doesn’t have ‘boys’ like he said on Facebook,” Tareshawty said. “He doesn’t have a gun like he said on Facebook.”

Ostrom apologized again in court and said he now has a job and just wants to work and stay out of trouble.

“I’m truly sorry for what I have done,” Ostrom said. “I learned my lesson. I just want a second chance. I was overwhelmed.”

Judge Pokorny said Ostrom is lucky the situation did not get out of hand and no one got hurt.

“It was bad enough, but it did not result in any physical harm to anybody,” Judge Pokorny said.