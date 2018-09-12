Girard Fire Department gets $281K federal grant

GIRARD — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan today announced a federal grant of $281,247 to the Girard Fire Department to be used to hire three additional firefighters/paramedics.

“Every day, our first responders put their lives on the line to keep our community safe. It’s important that Congress continues to invest in our first responders, and I always offer my support and advocate for increased funding for these types of grants,” said Ryan of Howland, D-13th.