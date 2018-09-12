Funding will assess workforce needs after layoffs from GM Lordstown
WASHINGTON, D.C.
The U.S. Department of Labor today announced $875,000 in National Dislocated Worker Grant funding to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to assess workforce needs after layoffs from the General Motors plant in Lordstown, as well as from three additional auto industry suppliers in Northeast Ohio.
All workers dislocated from these employers have been certified as eligible for Trade Adjustment Assistanc, enabling them to seek training through that program in order to find comparable reemployment.
The DWG funding will primarily provide these workers with employment and training services, and critical supportive services not available through the TAA program.
Supported by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act https://www.doleta.gov/wioa/Overview.cfm of 2014, Dislocated Worker Grants temporarily expand the service capacity of dislocated worker training and employment programs at the state and local levels by providing funding assistance in response to large, unexpected economic events that cause significant job losses.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 12, 2018 2:10 p.m.
Labor Department gives $875K to assist laid-off GM Lordstown workers
- August 22, 2018 12:47 p.m.
Brown, Ryan write to Labor Secretary about aid for GM Lordstown workers
- August 23, 2018 midnight
HomeGoods thanks project supporters
- March 16, 2017 12:10 a.m.
Laid off Austintown workers receive federal benefits
- June 30, 2016 12:05 a.m.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.