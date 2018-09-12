Downtown Circle owner announces plan to sell business

YOUNGSTOWN

The owners of Downtown Circle convenience store and Circle Hookah Bar plan to sell the businesses, according to a statement on Facebook.

The businesses are owned by Amer Adi Othman, known locally as Al Adi, and his wife, Fidaa Musleh. Othman was deported earlier this year and Musleh plans to join him in Jordan, where he now lives.

Musleh shared the news in a Facebook post Wednesday, saying: “After 8 years in downtown Youngstown, my family and I have made the decision to sell Downtown Circle and Hookah. I will be joining my husband overseas as we continue our lives there. We would like to thank all our patrons through the years, those who supported all our businesses, who made us part of the community, who embraced us.”

She continued: “You all have been the most beautiful part of our journey and we will never forget you. My husband and I have always had a vision for Youngstown, we’ve always seen the potential and the heart of this city. Our wish for Youngstown is that it continues to grow, flourish and become the place we all know it can be. Thank you for everything.”

Othman lived in the U.S. for nearly 40 years prior to being deported. He opened Downtown Circle Convenience and Deli in 2011, making it one of the first businesses to contribute to the revitalization of downtown Youngstown. He opened the adjoining Hookah Bar in 2015.

According to Mahoning County Auditor records, a sale of the property on West Federal Street has not yet gone through.