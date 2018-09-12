Daniel Fleischer charged in child sex operation

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Brownlee Woods man faces accusations that he coerced two minor victims to engage in sexual conduct, which he recorded and then shared, according to an indictment filed Wednesday in federal court.

Daniel Fleischer, 36, faces charges of receipt and distribution of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, possession of child pornography and two counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Wednesday’s indictment superseded an earlier indictment that had only one count of sexual exploitation of children and listed only one minor victim.

Fleischer used Kik, a smartphone messaging app, to receive, distribute and possess child pornography, the affidavit said.

