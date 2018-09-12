Cuffed prisoner escapes from moving Warren cruiser

WARREN

A city man escaped from a Warren police cruiser early Wednesday after being arrested on a domestic violence charge, but it gavt him only 13 minutes of freedom.

Tyrei M. Farley, 20, of South Street, was arraigned Wednesday in Warren Municipal Court on domestic violence, felony escape and falsification.

Not guilty pleas were entered, and he is being held in the county jail without eligibility for a bond. If convicted on escape, a felony, he could get up to a year in prison.

Police arrested Farley at 12:49 a.m. after his former girlfriend said Farley assaulted her at their South Street apartment, where she had gone to retrieve personal items.

Before Patrolman Richard Kovach’s cruiser reached the Trumbull County jail with Farley in the back, Farley reached the nearby button that controls a rear window.

Farley was handcuffed behind his back.

Next, Farley reached between the bars on the window and opened his door from the outside. He fled just as the cruiser was pulling up to the side entrance to the jail. He ran away, his hands still cuffed behind his back.

Kovach made a radio call indicating that Farley had escaped. Fellow officers located Farley 13 minutes later a short distance away and took him back into custody.

