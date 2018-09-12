Canfield discusses term change proposals in city charter

CANFIELD

City officials on Wednesday had the first in a series of public meetings on two proposed changes to the city’s charter, which would extend term limits and term lengths for council members.

Currently, council members may serve up to three consecutive two-year terms. Two separate charter amendments that will appear on the Nov. 6 general election ballot would allow them to serve up to four consecutive four-year terms. A council-appointed charter review commission recommended the changes this year.

If the term length extension does not pass in November, council members Bruce Neff and Christine Oliver must seek election again in 2019. If the term limit extension doesn’t pass, longtime council members John Morvay and Charles Tieche would be unable to seek re-election in 2019.

All four council seats will be up for grabs as in the 2017 election, highlighting council’s concern over a full election wipe, which would leave a new council without returning member’s expertise.

“When we elect our council, they should be staggered term limits, so one election doesn’t replace everyone,” Neff said.

