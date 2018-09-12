Campbell man faces 4th public indecency charge

By JUSTIN DENNIS

AUSTINTOWN

A Campbell man repeatedly charged with or convicted of public indecency is back in the Mahoning County jail.

Austintown police on Sunday arrested Shedrick D. Nichols, 22, of Youngstown on an outstanding warrant. He’s accused of exposing himself to a female employee of the Fairfield Inn along Tiffany South in Boardman in April.

The employee told Boardman police she found Nichols sitting in a chair in the hotel lobby just before 2 a.m. April 19, according to a Boardman Township police report.

Nichols had exposed his genitals before she entered the lobby and made no attempt to cover them upon being confronted, she said. Nichols left the hotel before Boardman police arrived.

Austintown officers encountered Nichols on Sunday at the Mahoning Laundry II on Mahoning Avenue after the laundry owner called for him to be warned to stay away from the property.

The April incident marks the fourth time Nichols has been charged with public indecency since 2016, according to court records. Nichols pleaded guilty to incidents in November 2016 and January 2017 and was jailed for up to 30 days in each case.

In the January case, a judge ordered Nichols to undergo a mental-health assessment, records show. He also has been ordered against having contact with anyone at the Fairfield Inn.

In August 2017, Austintown police arrested Nichols after he reportedly exposed himself to a female employee at the GNC store along Mahoning Avenue.

In the April incident, Nichols violated probation conditions set in the January 2017 exposure sentencing, records show.

He also faces an unrelated misdemeanor domestic- violence charge.

He’s set for a hearing on his pending charges Oct. 16 in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman.