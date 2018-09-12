Airing of grievances at Boardman trustees meeting

By Jessica Hardin

jhardin@vindy.com

BOARDMAN

Tuesday’s township trustees meeting happened at an earlier time and in an alternate location, but a handful of passionate residents turned out to voice their concerns nonetheless.

The grievances ranged from property-tax levels to the strictness of zoning board citations. The venue was Fields of Dreams on McClurg Road rather than at the township administration building.

Township resident Mark Brandenstein disputed the language of a Boardman Park levy that is billed as a renewal but reflects a revenue increase.

“There have been 27 school levies to Boardman property owners since 2002. We’re getting taxed out of our homes,” he said.

Mohammad Asif, who owns several properties in the area, questioned the incentive for complying with zoning board regulations.

He noted that his neighbor’s property is in disrepair and suggested it might be cheaper for him to conduct repairs at his own pace rather than complying with zoning board regulations and time lines.

Community members sought to place blame on leaders in the room, but trustees insisted they are here to help.

Trustee Larry Moliterno said to the animated community members: “Stay involved. Use us as a resource. We got up here because of the same concerns you have.”

After the meeting, Boardman Township leadership relocated to Spartan Stadium for the Battle of the Badges.

In the fifth annual game, which commemorates the Sept., 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the fire department beat the defending champion police department, 13-12.

“It’s a chance to get together with our fellow first responders and remember what happened 17 years ago on this date,” said Sgt. Chuck Hillman, Boardman police team’s manager.

Proceeds from this year’s game will help fund the Boardman Safety Services Memorial, which honors fallen police officers and firefighters.