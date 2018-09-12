Boardman police investigate Home Depot theft
BOARDMAN — Township police responded to reports of theft at the Home Depot, Southern Boulevard, on Tuesday afternoon, according to the police report.
The loss-prevention employee told police an individual has robbed several Home Depot locations and is selling the stolen merchandise on Facebook.
The employee further explained the suspect stole a tool kit from the Home Depot’s Boardman store about 5 p.m. Sept. 2.
The employee provided police with the information he had collected about the incidents.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 9, 2018 midnight
METRO DIGEST || Arrested in retail thefts
- July 7, 2017 10:30 a.m.
Robbery reported at Boardman's Home Depot
- March 8, 2018 12:13 p.m.
Warren woman arrested in five retail thefts
- July 10, 2017 1:57 p.m.
Boardman police nab man wanted on 10 warrants
- May 31, 2017 1:40 p.m.
Boardman business reports $200K theft by employee
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.