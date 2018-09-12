Boardman police investigate Home Depot theft

BOARDMAN — Township police responded to reports of theft at the Home Depot, Southern Boulevard, on Tuesday afternoon, according to the police report.

The loss-prevention employee told police an individual has robbed several Home Depot locations and is selling the stolen merchandise on Facebook.

The employee further explained the suspect stole a tool kit from the Home Depot’s Boardman store about 5 p.m. Sept. 2.

The employee provided police with the information he had collected about the incidents.