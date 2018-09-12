Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Mark and Allyson Turnbull, Poland, boy, Sept. 10.
John and Nicole Bayley, Warren, boy, Sept. 10.
Katie Slenker, Youngstown, boy, Sept. 10.
Josh and Kayla Percy, Washingtonville, boy, Sept. 10.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Cyhra Tuttle and Austin Pauley, Niles, girl, Sept. 7.
Justin and Chelsea Simeon, Brookfield, boy, Sept. 7.
Erica Fellenger and Kamar Lyons, Warren, girl, Sept. 7.
Danielle Klinesmith and Shawn Huffman, Warren, girl, Sept. 8.
