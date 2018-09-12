Births


September 12, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Mark and Allyson Turnbull, Poland, boy, Sept. 10.

John and Nicole Bayley, Warren, boy, Sept. 10.

Katie Slenker, Youngstown, boy, Sept. 10.

Josh and Kayla Percy, Washingtonville, boy, Sept. 10.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Cyhra Tuttle and Austin Pauley, Niles, girl, Sept. 7.

Justin and Chelsea Simeon, Brookfield, boy, Sept. 7.

Erica Fellenger and Kamar Lyons, Warren, girl, Sept. 7.

Danielle Klinesmith and Shawn Huffman, Warren, girl, Sept. 8.

More like this from vindy.com

  • January 29, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • September 9, 2016 midnight

    Births

  • September 13, 2016 midnight

    Births

  • September 12, 2017 midnight

    Births

  • September 30, 2017 midnight

    Births

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$419000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000