Akron City Council postpones decision on homeless camp

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — City council has postponed a vote about whether residents of a tent city on private property can continue living there.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports council members said Monday they wanted time to review a 1,000-page document prepared by legal advocates for 44 homeless people living in the encampment.

The encampment sits on property owned by local businessman Sage Lewis, who founded the nonprofit Homeless Charity after Akron officials relocated a homeless camp last January. It has a 20-person wait list.

A judge in southwest Ohio banned homeless camps from all of Hamilton County last month. The order ended a monthlong tug-of-war between local officials and homeless advocates in Cincinnati.

The Akron council plans to continue discussing the issue next Monday.