Agenda Thursday

Crestview Local School District Vision 2020, 6 p.m., levy meeting, high-school cafeteria, 44100 Crestview Road, Columbiana.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., commissioners’ hearing room, Mahoning County Courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County Trustee Finance Audit and Investment Committee, 3:15, to review the depository proposals, meeting room, Michael Kusalaba Library, 2815 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown; regular trustees meeting, 4 p.m., same location.

Struthers City School Finance Committee, 4:30 p.m., Board of Education office, 99 Euclid Ave., Struthers.

Struthers school board, 5:30 p.m., board of education office, 99 Euclid Ave., Struthers.

Trumbull Career and Technical Center, 6 p.m., finance committee, A 107, TCTC, 528 Educational Highway NW, Warren.

Western Reserve school board, 6 p.m., K-12 library, 13850 Akron-Canfield Road, Berlin Center.

Youngstown Community School board, 7:30 a.m., regular meeting, Youngstown Community School, 50 Essex St., Youngstown.

Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, noon, YMHA, 131 W. Boardman St., Youngstown.

